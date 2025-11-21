Here's How Much $1000 Invested In McKesson 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.95%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,992.10 today based on a price of $865.99 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

