Satish Dhanasekaran's Recent Buy: Acquires $233K In Zebra Technologies Stock

On November 20, Satish Dhanasekaran, Board Member at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that Dhanasekaran made a notable purchase of 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies, valuing at $233,118.

Monitoring the market, Zebra Technologies's shares up by 1.46% at $231.74 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Zebra Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 48.03% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zebra Technologies's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.98.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.02 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.24 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 13.3, Zebra Technologies presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

