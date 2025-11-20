November 20, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Xylem Stock In The Last 10 Years

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.87%. Currently, Xylem has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion.

Buying $100 In XYL: If an investor had bought $100 of XYL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $368.30 today based on a price of $138.04 for XYL at the time of writing.

Xylem's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

