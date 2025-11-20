Repligen Chief Operating Officer Sold $331K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 19, James Bylund, Chief Operating Officer at Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Bylund sold 2,191 shares of Repligen. The total transaction value is $331,301.

Repligen shares are trading up 0.88% at $156.44 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Repligen

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Understanding the Numbers: Repligen's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Repligen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.91% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 53.24% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Repligen's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.27. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Repligen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Repligen's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 7753.5 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.3 , Repligen's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 71.64 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Repligen's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.