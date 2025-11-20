Marriott Vacations Director Trades $3.98M In Company Stock

Christian Asmar, Director at Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), disclosed an insider purchase on November 19, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Asmar bought 84,000 shares of Marriott Vacations, amounting to a total of $3,984,960.

Monitoring the market, Marriott Vacations's shares up by 1.06% at $47.86 during Thursday's morning.

Get to Know Marriott Vacations Better

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Marriott Vacations's Finances

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Marriott Vacations faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 35.31% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Marriott Vacations exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.07.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 10.36 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.39 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.92, Marriott Vacations presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Marriott Vacations's Insider Trades.

