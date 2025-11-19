Here's How Much $100 Invested In United Therapeutics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, United Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion.

Buying $100 In UTHR: If an investor had bought $100 of UTHR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $754.43 today based on a price of $474.23 for UTHR at the time of writing.

United Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

