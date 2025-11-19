November 19, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Ensign Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.12%. Currently, Ensign Group has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,532.52 today based on a price of $178.01 for ENSG at the time of writing.

Ensign Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ENSG Logo
ENSGEnsign Group Inc
$178.31-0.10%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved