If You Invested $1000 In EchoStar Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.55%. Currently, EchoStar has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In SATS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SATS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,851.56 today based on a price of $69.35 for SATS at the time of writing.

EchoStar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

