Robert P Fishman Executes Major Move: Acquires $684K In Pentair Stock Options

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Robert P Fishman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Pentair (NYSE:PNR), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on November 18,.

What Happened: Uncovered in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Fishman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Pentair, executed an insider options move. This move consisted of acquiring stock options for 15,014 shares of PNR, granting Fishman the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $56.09 per share.

The Wednesday morning update indicates Pentair shares down by 0.41%, currently priced at $101.7. At this value, Fishman's 15,014 shares are worth $684,801.

About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Pentair's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pentair's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.88% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 40.96% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pentair's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.13.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 25.98 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.11 , Pentair's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.45, Pentair demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pentair's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.