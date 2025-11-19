In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.45 7.76 8.16 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 28.06 8.87 9.04 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 10.67 1.08 2.16 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 85.57 13.48 19.08 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 9.04 3.61 4.39 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 103.38 5.17 2.71 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 23.62 8.89 3.92 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 30.29 1.91 2.51 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.68 0.63 1.53 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 12.55 2.36 1.28 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 24.09 2.39 1.05 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% FuboTV Inc 11.06 3.02 0.85 -4.64% $-0.01 $0.08 -2.33% Ziff Davis Inc 11.52 0.65 0.85 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 49.25 1.25 0.68 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.49 0.73 0.84 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 29.66 3.86 3.64 3.47% $4.31 $5.91 9.48%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.45 is 0.89x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.76 relative to the industry average by 2.01x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.16 , surpassing the industry average by 2.24x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% that is 2.08% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 6.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 7.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.48%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio suggests Meta Platforms may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios indicate a potential overvaluation. In terms of ROE, Meta Platforms has a lower return on equity compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.