Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Interactive Brokers Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.48%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,565.57 today based on a price of $62.97 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

