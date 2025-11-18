$100 Invested In Digital Realty Trust 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.45%. Currently, Digital Realty Trust has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion.

Buying $100 In DLR: If an investor had bought $100 of DLR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $730.01 today based on a price of $157.70 for DLR at the time of writing.

Digital Realty Trust's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

