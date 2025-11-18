November 18, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In AJG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AJG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,322.87 today based on a price of $259.31 for AJG at the time of writing.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

