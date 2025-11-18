Insider Unloading: Michael Dreyer Sells $1.68M Worth Of Coherent Shares

Michael Dreyer, Director at Coherent (NYSE:COHR), disclosed an insider sell on November 17, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Dreyer sold 11,570 shares of Coherent. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $1,676,203.

During Tuesday's morning session, Coherent shares down by 1.8%, currently priced at $136.57.

Delving into Coherent's Background

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Coherent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 36.63% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coherent's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.24.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Coherent faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 195.87 , Coherent's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.77 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Coherent's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.36, Coherent demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

