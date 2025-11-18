Michael Hal Weiner Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $599K In Genpact Stock

Disclosed on November 17, Michael Hal Weiner, Chief Financial Officer at Genpact (NYSE:G), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Weiner's decision to sell 13,365 shares of Genpact was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $599,286.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Genpact shares up by 0.69%, trading at $44.04.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Genpact: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Genpact displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.37% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Genpact's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.84.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Genpact adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 14.11 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.55 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 9.23 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

