If You Invested $1000 In CSX Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.39%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,508.60 today based on a price of $34.04 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.