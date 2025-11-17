$100 Invested In Jabil 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.92%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion.

Buying $100 In JBL: If an investor had bought $100 of JBL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $788.43 today based on a price of $200.42 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

