November 17, 2025

If You Invested $1000 In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.76%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $30,829.39 today based on a price of $283.72 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

