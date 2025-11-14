Sell Alert: GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG Cashes Out $272.25M In Century Aluminum Stock

Disclosed on November 13, GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG, 10% Owner at Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: AG's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 9,000,000 shares of Century Aluminum. The total transaction value is $272,250,000.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Century Aluminum shares down by 3.99%, trading at $27.88.

All You Need to Know About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Century Aluminum: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Century Aluminum displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 12.23% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Century Aluminum exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.15.

Debt Management: Century Aluminum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.56 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.1 , Century Aluminum's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.4, Century Aluminum demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

