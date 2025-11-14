Insider Unloading: Schmitz John Sells $3.47M Worth Of Select Water Solutions Shares

Schmitz John, President & CEO at Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR), reported an insider sell on November 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: John's decision to sell 313,867 shares of Select Water Solutions was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $3,474,222.

As of Friday morning, Select Water Solutions shares are down by 1.58%, currently priced at $9.94.

Discovering Select Water Solutions: A Closer Look

Select Water Solutions Inc provides sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing, and water treatment and recycling capabilities. Its reportable segments are Water Services, Water Infrastructure and Chemical Technologies. It generates the majority of its revenue from Water Services segment.

Financial Insights: Select Water Solutions

Revenue Growth: Select Water Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 13.52% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Select Water Solutions's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Select Water Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 53.16 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.86 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.2, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

