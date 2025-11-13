Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Micron Technology Stock In The Last 5 Years

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.01%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In MU: If an investor had bought $1000 of MU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,016.65 today based on a price of $243.93 for MU at the time of writing.

