VP At Veracyte Sells $449K Of Stock

Jonathan Wygant, VP at Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), executed a substantial insider sell on November 12, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Wygant executed a sale of 10,920 shares of Veracyte with a total value of $449,907.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Veracyte shares are trading at $42.02, showing a down of 0.66%.

Get to Know Veracyte Better

Veracyte Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The group empowers clinicians with the insights necessary to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. It offers tests for prostate cancer (Decipher Prostate), thyroid cancer (Afirma), breast cancer (Prosigna), and bladder cancer (Decipher Bladder). In addition, its Percepta Nasal Swab test is being run in CLIA labs in support of clinical studies.

Financial Insights: Veracyte

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Veracyte showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.82% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 69.22% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Veracyte's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: Veracyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Veracyte's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 111.32 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 56.53, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Veracyte's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.