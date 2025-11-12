November 12, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.11%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In NOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,241.08 today based on a price of $865.58 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

