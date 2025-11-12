November 12, 2025 3:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Spotify Technology Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.05%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,647.87 today based on a price of $640.00 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments
