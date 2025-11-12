Noteworthy Insider Activity: Giovanni Angelini Invests $89K In Western Union Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Giovanni Angelini, President Europe at Western Union (NYSE:WU), made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 12,.

What Happened: Angelini demonstrated confidence in Western Union by purchasing 10,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $89,540.

Western Union's shares are actively trading at $9.0, experiencing a up of 1.01% during Wednesday's morning session.

About Western Union

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of over 500,000 outside agents. The company handled almost 290 million transactions in 2024 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Western Union

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Western Union's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 37.71% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Western Union exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.43.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 3.87 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.72 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.81 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.