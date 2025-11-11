If You Invested $1000 In Semtech Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.27%. Currently, Semtech has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,803.49 today based on a price of $72.21 for SMTC at the time of writing.

Semtech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

