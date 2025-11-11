Here's How Much $1000 Invested In OR Royalties 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.69%. Currently, OR Royalties has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In OR: If an investor had bought $1000 of OR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,831.88 today based on a price of $32.42 for OR at the time of writing.

OR Royalties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.