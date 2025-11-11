Integer Holdings EVP Trades $74K In Company Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Diron Smith, EVP at Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 10,.

What Happened: Smith's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 1,115 shares of Integer Holdings. The total transaction value is $74,967.

As of Tuesday morning, Integer Holdings shares are up by 0.81%, currently priced at $69.32.

All You Need to Know About Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Integer Holdings's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Integer Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.41% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.98% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Integer Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.13.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 28.3 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.35 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.91 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Integer Holdings's Insider Trades.

