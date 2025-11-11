Insider Selling: Amir Weiss Unloads $300K Of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 10, by Amir Weiss, Chief Accounting Officer at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Weiss executed a sale of 12,300 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with a total value of $300,564.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's shares are currently trading at $24.71, experiencing a up of 1.85%.

Delving into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Background

Teva Pharmaceutical, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Financial Milestones: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Journey

Revenue Growth: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 51.43% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 39.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.67 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 14.93, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

