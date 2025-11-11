Jack Boyle Of Wolverine World Wide Shows Optimism, Buys $98K In Stock

On November 10, a substantial insider purchase was made by Jack Boyle, Director at Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Boyle purchased 6,250 shares of Wolverine World Wide, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $98,562.

Wolverine World Wide shares are trading up 2.88% at $16.81 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wolverine World Wide's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.84% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 47.46% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Wolverine World Wide's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.3.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.27 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Wolverine World Wide's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Wolverine World Wide's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 11.78, Wolverine World Wide's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

