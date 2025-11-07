Insider Unloading: Nagle Emily Green Sells $99K Worth Of Casella Waste Systems Shares

Nagle Emily Green, Board Member at Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), reported an insider sell on November 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Green sold 1,116 shares of Casella Waste Systems. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $99,748.

At Friday morning, Casella Waste Systems shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $88.31.

Discovering Casella Waste Systems: A Closer Look

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern, Western and Mid-Atlantic regions through the Resource solution segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company's services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.

Breaking Down Casella Waste Systems's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Casella Waste Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.91% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 35.04% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Casella Waste Systems's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.16.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 367.88 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.12 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Casella Waste Systems's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Casella Waste Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio at 17.67 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

