Smart Money Move: Jason Montague Grabs $252K Worth Of Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

On November 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Montague's recent purchase of 13,400 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $252,020.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Norwegian Cruise Line shares up by 1.32%, trading at $18.48.

All You Need to Know About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 47.08% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Norwegian Cruise Line's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.93.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 6.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 13.12 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.96 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.98 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

