CURTIS LOVELAND Decides To Exercise Options At Rocky Brands Worth $8K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 6, by CURTIS LOVELAND, Assistant Secretary at Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered LOVELAND, Assistant Secretary at Rocky Brands, exercising stock options for 5,000 shares of RCKY. The total transaction was valued at $8,799.

Currently, Rocky Brands shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $29.83 during Friday's morning. This values LOVELAND's 5,000 shares at $8,799.

Get to Know Rocky Brands Better

Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium-quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Financial Milestones: Rocky Brands's Journey

Revenue Growth: Rocky Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.21% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rocky Brands's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.96.

Debt Management: Rocky Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Rocky Brands's P/E ratio of 10.89 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.48 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.01, Rocky Brands presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rocky Brands's Insider Trades.

