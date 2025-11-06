Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CF Industries Holdings Stock In The Last 20 Years

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.53%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In CF: If an investor had bought $1000 of CF stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,728.75 today based on a price of $81.60 for CF at the time of writing.

CF Industries Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

