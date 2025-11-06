Insider Selling: Jonathan Vassil Unloads $51K Of Toast Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 5, Jonathan Vassil, Chief Revenue Officer at Toast (NYSE:TOST), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Vassil executed a sale of 1,442 shares of Toast with a total value of $51,247.

During Thursday's morning session, Toast shares up by 0.1%, currently priced at $39.06.

About Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Breaking Down Toast's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Toast's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 26.45% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Toast's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.18.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 88.68 , Toast's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.19 , Toast's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Toast's EV/EBITDA ratio of 68.97 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toast's Insider Trades.

