Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Primerica Stock In The Last 10 Years

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.44%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion.

Buying $100 In PRI: If an investor had bought $100 of PRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $504.83 today based on a price of $258.27 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

