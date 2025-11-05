Notable Insider Move: Jeff Huber Takes Part In Options Exercise At Electronic Arts, Resulting In $83

A large exercise of company stock options by Jeff Huber, Director at Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on November 4, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Huber, Director at Electronic Arts, exercised stock options for 103 shares of EA, resulting in a transaction value of $83.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Electronic Arts shares down by 0.04%, trading at $200.7. This implies a total value of $83 for Huber's 103 shares.

Get to Know Electronic Arts Better

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Electronic Arts: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Electronic Arts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 75.91% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Electronic Arts's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.55. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 58.37 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.08 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.67, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Electronic Arts's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.