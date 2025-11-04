$1000 Invested In Expedia Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.11%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXPE: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXPE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,619.09 today based on a price of $213.33 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Expedia Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

