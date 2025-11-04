If You Invested $100 In Cadence Design Systems Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.8%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,479.19 today based on a price of $330.00 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.