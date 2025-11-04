Robert V Baumgartner Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring Bio-Techne Stock Options Worth $3K

In a new SEC filing on November 3, it was unveiled that Baumgartner, Director at Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), acquired stock options for 3,777 shares.

What Happened: Baumgartner, Director at Bio-Techne, acquired stock options for 3,777 shares of TECH. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The options allow Baumgartner to buy the company's stock at $60.96 per share.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Bio-Techne shares up by 1.13%, trading at $61.95. At this price, Baumgartner's 3,777 shares are worth $3,758.

All You Need to Know About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (about 75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Understanding the Numbers: Bio-Techne's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bio-Techne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 62.72% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bio-Techne's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.11.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 133.17 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.02 , Bio-Techne's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 45.28 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bio-Techne's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.