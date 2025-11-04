In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.94 50.30 30.87 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 92.96 23.36 29.27 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 155.48 7.06 14.32 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 30.92 4.86 7.06 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 17.44 7.17 4.66 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Intel Corp 1316.67 1.77 3.25 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% ARM Holdings PLC 255.58 25.50 43.56 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 29.41 8.82 8.56 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.44 3.37 11.20 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.01 5.27 4.45 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.18 3.43 1.75 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 250.89 39.99 55.99 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.39 3.16 5.66 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% STMicroelectronics NV 42.07 1.22 1.92 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 69.12 2.61 3.41 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 14.29 1.68 2.53 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Rambus Inc 50.36 8.84 16.95 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.49 2.01 3.02 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Average 146.69 8.83 12.8 4.47% $5.19 $4.99 31.36%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 58.94 is lower than the industry average by 0.4x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 50.3 relative to the industry average by 5.7x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.87 , which is 2.41x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.25% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 6.15x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 6.78x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 55.6%, which surpasses the industry average of 31.36%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify robust operational performance. The high revenue growth indicates strong sales momentum within the industry sector.

