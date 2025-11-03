November 3, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Booking Holdings 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 21.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.74%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion.

Buying $100 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of BKNG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $21,213.67 today based on a price of $5069.18 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

