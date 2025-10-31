October 31, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Green Brick Partners Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.03%. Currently, Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In GRBK: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRBK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,697.98 today based on a price of $64.86 for GRBK at the time of writing.

Green Brick Partners's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

