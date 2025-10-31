Steel Dynamics Senior Vice President Sold $1.34M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on October 30, Miguel Alvarez, Senior Vice President at Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Alvarez's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics. The total transaction value is $1,343,180.

At Friday morning, Steel Dynamics shares are down by 0.32%, trading at $157.67.

All You Need to Know About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Steel Dynamics: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Steel Dynamics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 15.7% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Steel Dynamics's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.75.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Steel Dynamics's P/E ratio of 20.95 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.35 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.96 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Steel Dynamics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.