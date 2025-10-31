Elliot J. Sussman M.D. Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $217K In Universal Health Services Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on October 30, by Elliot J. Sussman M.D., Director at Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: M.D.'s recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 965 shares of Universal Health Services. The total transaction value is $217,798.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Universal Health Services shares down by 0.0%, trading at $218.69.

Discovering Universal Health Services: A Closer Look

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Understanding the Numbers: Universal Health Services's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Health Services's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 90.78% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Universal Health Services's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.92.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 10.41 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.84 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Universal Health Services's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 7.32, Universal Health Services could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

