Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Axon Enterprise Stock In The Last 5 Years

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.88%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion.

Buying $100 In AXON: If an investor had bought $100 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $759.33 today based on a price of $747.47 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.