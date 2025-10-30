Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Arch Capital Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.49%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ACGL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,653.42 today based on a price of $85.55 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

