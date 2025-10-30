Here's How Much $100 Invested In MSCI 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.17%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion.

Buying $100 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $100 of MSCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,584.62 today based on a price of $583.14 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.