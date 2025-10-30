October 30, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Motorola Solutions 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.64%. Currently, Motorola Solutions has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,142.46 today based on a price of $429.68 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solutions's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

