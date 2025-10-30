In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 33.26 9.73 10.26 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 27.10 8.58 8.73 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.64 1.13 2.36 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 94.09 16.53 22.58 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.89 4.64 5.90 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 429.46 6.65 3.29 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 177.56 1.96 948.51 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.68 2.24 3.04 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.42 7.81 3.91 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.91 0.76 1.69 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.67 2.70 1.50 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.21 2.95 1.24 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 21.35 0.75 0.99 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 19.42 3.07 0.84 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Taboola.com Ltd 87 1.12 0.64 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 71.89 4.35 71.8 2.62% $3.53 $5.56 12.13%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

At 33.26 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.46x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.73 , which is 2.24x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.26 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.13%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

